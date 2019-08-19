







TOKYO, Aug 19, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - A student group from Okinawa University is attempting to help increase the amount of tourists that visit not just the main island but also the beautiful island of Kouri, a small islet that was connected to the main island by a bridge in 2005. They are looking to continue a festival they started last year, the Kouri Night Festival, by raising money via crowdfunding.The island of Okinawa, located to the south of Japan, is a popular destination for many tourists, both Japanese and foreign due to its picturesque sights and amazing climate. There are however many problems that face the surrounding islets. Many tourist visit islands such as Kouri, however they often just stop to take pictures and then leave, with no money flowing into local economy.With this in mind, a group of students who have lived or studied in Okinawa and wish for those visiting the island to be able to experience not just what the main cities such as Naha has to offer, but also these smaller islands as well.By using crowdfunding to help launch the event this year, the group is hoping to reach a larger group of people all over the world, in order to entice people to come to the island and help the community flourish.The project can be found at: https://en.japankurufunding.com/projects/kourito-night-festival/Project Information- Time Period: August 19th 2019 - September 20th 2019- Project Target: 1,000,000 Yen- Returns: Items are being prepared such as official items like T-Shirts and Stickers.About Kouri Island Night Festival Organising CommitteeThe Kouri Island Night Festival Organising Committee is a student group that looks to help promote Kouri Island in Okinawa among other areas in Okinawa. They are supported by Horizon, another student group that gathers at Okinawa University. Official Website: https://kourinightfes.studio.design/About JAPANKURU FUNDINGJAPANKURU FUNDING is a Japanese based crowdfunding site, that allows for the project page to be curated in 3 different languages, English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese. This allows for funding to be collected from all over the world. Homepage: https://en.japankurufunding.com/For more information, please contact info@japankurufunding.comSource: Japankuru FundingCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.