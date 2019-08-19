Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund (ALAI) offers broad exposure to Latin America (both equities and government debt). It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments' (ASI's) well-resourced global emerging markets equities and emerging market debt teams. They are cautiously optimistic on the outlook for Latin America, believing the continued low interest-rate environment is supportive for corporate earnings growth and has the potential to stimulate investor demand for attractively valued assets in the region. ALAI has generated solid double-digit annualised NAV and share price total returns over the last three years, with particularly strong absolute and relative performance in the last 12 months. The fund offers an attractive 4.9% dividend yield.

