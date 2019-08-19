Advantage Smollan, the joint holding company between Advantage Solutions and Global Smollan Holdings has acquired a majority ownership interest in WorkShop International.

WorkShop is the leading retail agency in the Nordics with an impressive client list consisting of many of the world's most successful and sought-after brands within retail. Since 2016, the company has successfully branched out internationally by widening its service offerings across the Nordics and Holland. The investment by Advantage Smollan is yet another step towards meeting the demand for strategic, creative and tactical retail initiatives in several markets.

"We are enthusiastic about WorkShop joining Advantage Smollan," said Laurence Clube, Chief Operating Officer of Advantage Smollan. "Our investment brings another high-quality business into the group, further expanding our geographical reach in line with our vision to improve and broaden our range of services for our customers."

"Advantage Smollan's strategy is perfectly in line with ours, meaning that we can accelerate our development, support our clients in more markets and reach more clients in Europe," stated Payman Hazheer, CEO at WorkShop.

Hazheer, in addition to Kristofer Wanselius, the founder of Workshop, and Christian Appel, a founding partner, will remain active leaders within the business.

"We have always believed that Workshop could excel with service offerings throughout Europe and are thrilled to align with a company like Advantage Smollan that shares our vision so we can achieve it together," said Appel.

WorkShop is the leading retail agency in the Nordics with a business idea to offer a unique combination of strategic, creative and tactical services for ambitious brands, to improve brand experiences and increase sales. WorkShop has had strong growth and won several Di Gasell awards, and was in 2019 named a Mästargasell company. The key to the success has been progressive business plans with great development focus on creativity, insights and the ability to deliver high quality services in several markets simultaneously. WorkShop doubled its profitability between 2018 and 2019, and had during 2018 a revenue of 288,8 million SEK and a result of 8,7 million SEK. For more information, visit https://work-shop.com

Advantage Smollan, founded in 2015, is a jointly owned holding company of Advantage Solutions (Advantage) and Global Smollan Holdings (Smollan) that provides unified sales, marketing, and technology solutions for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers across Europe. Advantage Smollan offers the industry's best capabilities and technology along with the local knowledge to address the unique dynamics of individual markets. The company combines Advantage's and Smollan's best practices and resources with the extensive experience and market leadership of each portfolio company all aligned in service excellence, thought leadership, and entrepreneurial spirit to deliver better results for clients and customers. For more information, visit www.advantagesmollan.com.

