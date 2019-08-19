Avinger, Inc.: Avinger Announces Presentations by Key Opinion Leaders at AMP 2019 Clinical Conference

REDWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2019 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced four podium presentations featuring the Company's Lumivascular technology at the annual AMP (Amputation Prevention Symposium) conference occurring last week.

Key opinion leaders in the fields of interventional cardiology highlighted Avinger's Lumivascular technology, which includes the Pantheris family of image-guided atherectomy products and the Ocelot family of image-guided chronic total occlusion (CTO) crossing products, in the following sessions:

Dr. Thomas Davis, an interventional cardiologist at Eastlake Cardiovascular and one of the first users of Pantheris SV, highlighted a case study featuring his initial case experience with Pantheris SV in his session "Future Atherectomy Technology"

Dr. Ian Cawich, an interventional cardiologist from Arkansas Heart Hospital, discussed the benefits of using onboard OCT-guidance for crossing CTOs, and specifically Ocelot, in his session "OCT-Guided Luminal CTO Crossing ATK & BTK"

Dr. Max Arroyo, an interventional cardiologist from St. Bernards Heart and Vascular, reviewed Ocelot clinical trial data from the CONNECT II study, OCT for image-guidance, and Avinger's CTO crossing devices in his session "CTO Devices in CLI Patients: When & How to Use Each"

Dr. Ravish Sachar, an interventional cardiologist at UNC-REX Healthcare, provided an overview of Pantheris clinical trial data from the VISION study, and discussed the Pantheris catheter and OCT imaging in his session "Directional Atherectomy ATK & BTK: MOA & Current Data"

Commenting on the AMP conference and new tools to treat critical limb ischemia, Dr. Davis noted "As a faculty member of AMP and strong advocate for the advancement of education and treatment of patients suffering from critical limb ischemia, I always look forward to informing others about the technologies on the horizon that will help us treat the severest form of the disease. With its lower profile and longer length, the new Pantheris SV catheter allows me to bring the precision of image-guided atherectomy to treat challenging lesions in more distal regions of the vasculature. Based on my initial experience with the device, I believe Pantheris SV represents a promising new tool to address this important clinical need."

AMP focuses on education and technologies for treating critical limb ischemia, an advanced stage of PAD, in patients facing a life-altering amputation. With over 800 participants, the conference features lectures by internationally recognized faculty, live case symposia, hands-on workshops, and exhibits supporting the mission of amputation prevention.

Atherectomy is a minimally invasive treatment for PAD in which a catheter-based device is used to remove plaque from a blood vessel. Lumivascular technology allows physicians, for the first time ever, to see inside the artery during an atherectomy procedure by using an imaging modality called optical coherence tomography, or OCT, that is displayed on Avinger's proprietary Lightbox console. Physicians performing atherectomy with other devices must rely solely on X-ray images as well as tactile feedback to guide their interventions while treating complicated arterial disease. With the Lumivascular approach, physicians can more accurately navigate their devices and treat PAD lesions, thanks to the real-time OCT images generated from inside the artery, without exposing healthcare workers and patients to the negative effects of ionizing radiation.

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first-ever image-guided, catheter-based system that diagnoses and treats patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

