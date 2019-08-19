Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTC Pink: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company"), a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. President and CEO, Elmer Stewart, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Stewart why the Company chose to focus on the copper market. Stewart explained that the cooper industry is likely to play an important role in the development of a green economy. Not only is copper important for industrial use and the development of infrastructures, but it is also a key element in green technology like wind and solar solutions. "We believe the price of copper has no place to go but up," stated Stewart.

Jolly then asked about the Company's current projects. Stewart shared that the Company is located in two copper provinces in North America, including the Schaft Creek project in British Columbia and their Van Dyke oxide copper project in Miami, Arizona. The Company also operates two additional projects in Arizona that are currently in the exploration and sampling stages.

Stewart then shared some of the Company's major accomplishments that have occurred since he last appeared on the show. "We've reidentified the scenario at Schaft Creek, at 133,000 tpd which looks like it will provide the best upside," explained Stewart. He also shared that the Company has identified two large targets at Mineral Mountain and getting substantial upside on the soluble copper content and significant thicker intervals at the Van Dyke deposit. "We're looking at an increase in size and soluble copper content," he added.

Jolly then inquired about the current forecast of the copper industry. Stewart explained that short term forecasts are hard to determine, however the future value of copper has incredible potential. "I think the price of copper has to go up long term," said Stewart.

To close the interview, Stewart encouraged listeners who believe in copper's role in a green economy to take advantage of the opportunities in this industry. He also expressed his excitement for the Company's upcoming projects and the value that they represent, which also include various gold projects. "If you believe in copper going forward, you should take a look at Copper Fox," closed Stewart.

To hear Elmer Stewart's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7344977-copper-fox-metals-inc-discusses-the-future-of-copper-with-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Copper Fox:

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information contact:

Copper Fox Metals Inc.

Lynn Ball: investor@copperfoxmetals.com

(844) 464-2820 or (403) 264-2820

www.copperfoxmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: higher acid soluble copper concentrations than the initial analytical results; thicker mineralized intervals than the initial analytical results; the possibility of completing an updated resource estimate and updating the geological model for the Van Dyke project.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the geological advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards and the reliability of historical reports. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the possibility that an updated resource estimate on the Van Dyke project may not be completed within a reasonable time frame or at all; the possibility that the update geological model may not be completed within a reasonable time frame or at all; uncertainties relating to interpretation of the analytical results; the geology, continuity and concentration of the mineralization; the financial markets and the overall economy may deteriorate; the need to obtain additional financing; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47028