Cello Health Acquires ISS

Acquisition further strengthens technical advisory services in US

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cello Health has announced further expansion in the United States with the acquisition of New Jersey-based company Innovative Science Solutions, LLC ('ISS') on August 15.

ISS is a leading scientific consulting firm founded by Steven Weisman, PhD and David Schwartz, PhD nearly 20 years ago. The company specializes in strategic regulatory support for the healthcare industry and scientific support on health-related issues for legal counsel.

The technical service offering includes consultancy at all stages in the regulatory process, support of FDA Advisory Committee meetings, and data provision in legal defense of patent and intellectual property issues. Clients are predominantly US based, though the company also supports ex-US based clients with relevant needs in the US market.

Stephen Highley, Chairman of Cello Health, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome ISS to Cello Health. Consistent with Cello Health, ISS has achieved a strong reputation for provision of its scientific consulting services, and the specificity of these technical services is a perfect addition to Cello's focus on supporting client's along the most critical drug development and successful commercialization pathways."

"The acquisition of ISS is an excellent strategic fit as we continue our expansion in the US," added Julia Ralston, CEO, Cello Health US. "We are excited about how the clear synergies between this new offer and our existing capabilities will benefit Cello Health's clients and our work tackling their biggest challenges in navigating scientific, commercial, and regulatory approaches that increase an asset's market potential."

