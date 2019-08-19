Redox Flow Battery Market Value to Hit 370 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.3%, Business Trends, Global Projections 2019

PUNE, India, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports.com publish a new report titled Global Redox Flow Battery Market represents the current scenario of the market, and based on in-depth analysis of all the major factors that are expected to influence the demand in the near future, it estimates the state of the Redox Flow Battery market by the forecast period.

The Redox Flow Battery market was valued at 130 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 370 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Redox Flow Battery.

Top organizations profiled in this Redox Flow Battery Market statistical surveying incorporate are Sumitomo Electric, Dalian Rongke Power, UniEnergy Technologies, Gildemeister, Primus Power, redTENERGY Storage, EnSync.

North America and Asia-Pacific are the two largest countries with flow batteries Installation Capacity in the world, both the two countries take more than 80% of the world in 2017. Europe behind them, with about 15.09% market share.

There are more than seven main types of flow batteries in mass production or development stage in the market now. Vanadium Flow Battery is the main types, which can occupied about 70 percent revenue market share.

Currently, Sumitomo Electric, Dalian Rongke Power are the top two companies and lead in flow batteries with 29.33% and 19.29% revenue market share in 2017, respectively.

A flow battery, or redox flow battery (after reduction oxidation), is a type of rechargeable battery where recharge ability is provided by two chemical components dissolved in liquids contained within the system and separated by a membrane. Ion exchange (providing flow of electric current) occurs through the membrane while both liquids circulate in their own respective space. Cell voltage is chemically determined by the Nernst equation and ranges, in practical applications, from 1.0 to 2.2 volts. The performance of these devices is governed by the considerations of electrochemical engineering.

Redox Flow Battery Breakdown Data by Type: Vanadium Redox Flow Battery and Hybrid Flow Battery.

Redox Flow Battery Breakdown Data by Application: Utility Facilities, Renewable Energy Integration and Others.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Redox Flow Battery Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

On comparable lines, ReportsnReports.com has another investigation titled "Global Vanadium Redox Battery Market Insights, Forecast to 2025" Market Research Report that spreads crosswise over 117 pages and upheld with 163 information tables and figures. The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Vanadium Redox Battery Industry.

The Vanadium Redox Battery (VRB) (All-Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries) market was valued at 320 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 4250 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 38.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vanadium Redox Battery (VRB) (All-Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries).

