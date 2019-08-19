The 20 MW plant will feature 62,750 solar panels. Installer Perpetum Energy plans to commission the project in the spring of 2020.Paira Daiza, voted Europe's best zoo in 2018 and 2019, is home to more than 7,000 animals. Its millions of annual visitors will soon be able to park their cars under the largest PV carport in the world, in Brugelette, Belgium. The plant's 62,750 panels will span a surface area of 104,000 square meters, covering 80% of the facility's 7,000 parking spaces. It is expected to generate around 20 GWh per year, or enough to cover needs of the zoo, which is located in Belgium's ...

