Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 19.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
Tradegate
19.08.19
12:52 Uhr
5,525 Euro
-0,019
-0,34 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,539
5,555
14:27
5,540
5,553
14:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORDEA BANK ABP5,525-0,34 %