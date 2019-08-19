Professional Disability Associates (PDA) Announces Leadership Changes

Chief Executive Officer, Al Hemond, Retires; Kevin Riley Announced as Successor

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2019 / ?Professional Disability Associates (PDA), an innovative disability services company and industry leader that provides specialty risk resources, announced today the retirement of its CEO and other related leadership changes. Al Hemond, who joined the company in 2010, will retire from day-to-day activities effective Sept. 1. Kevin Riley, previously in the role of President, has been named CEO and Michael Shunney, President and COO of The Advocator Group, parent company of PDA, will step into the role of interim President.

"Al has been instrumental to the success of PDA in his nine years as CEO. We are indebted to his contributions and we wish to express our deep gratitude for his commitment to the company. We are excited to build upon the foundations that Al has created for PDA and continue to grow by serving the market with superior service solutions," noted Julie Turpin, CEO of The Advocator Group.

"I am grateful to have spent nearly 10 years with this great company, and I want to express my utmost appreciation for the opportunity to work with so many talented and dedicated teammates," said Hemond. "In this role, I have engaged with many leaders in the industry and I want to thank them for allowing me to help support their goals and priorities."

Riley stated, "I am thrilled to have been entrusted with the opportunity to lead PDA in its mission to grow by virtue of serving our trusted partners with market-leading services and a dedication to developing innovative, value-add solutions. I join Julie in thanking Al for his tremendous contributions to our success; I am honored to continue on in that stead."

Kevin Riley

Kevin Riley joined PDA in 2010, following over 25 years in the insurance industry, with a particular focus on underwriting, claims, and risk management. Under his and Hemond's leadership of PDA, they have overseen the launch of key new services, including a consulting practice and specialized claims division, and they successfully tripled the revenue over the last nine years. In his role as President, Riley was also a critical player in the sales of the company to The Advocator Group, part of Brown & Brown Insurance, in 2018. He is a graduate of Colby College with a degree in Administrative Science.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With Brown & Brown's 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

About The Advocator Group

The Advocator Group, LLC is a nationwide advocacy organization dedicated to helping individuals apply for and obtain Social Security Disability Insurance. In addition, The Advocator Group assists Medicare beneficiaries in identifying the best coverage possible for their unique needs. The company's core values include creating opportunities, enriching lives, and growing through innovation. For more information, visit www.advocator.com.

About Professional Disability Associates

Professional Disability Associates (PDA) is an innovative industry leader in providing specialty risk resources, including medical and vocational consulting services, as well as full-service claim administration capabilities to major disability insurers and self-insured employers. PDA prides itself on delivering customized solutions and exceeding its clients' expectations. To learn more, please visit our website, www.professionaldisabilityassociates.com.

SOURCE: Professional Disability Associates

