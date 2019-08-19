The global board games market size is poised to grow by USD 5.17 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio. However, the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of close to 17% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing support from crowdfunding platforms. Also, rapid improvements in content and gameplay are anticipated to boost the growth of the board games market further.

Crowdfunding platforms such as Kickstarter and Indiegogo allow vendors in the board games market to seek funding to develop their game offerings. These platforms partner with manufacturers and distributors to assist the smooth movement of board games across their entire product lifecycle and secure. Also for potential creators from the general public. Thus, growing support through crowdfunding platforms will boost the growth of the market.

There have been significant advances in content design and gameplay quality of board games over the last few years. Board games manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing story-driven board games with ample detailing to offer a superior immersive experience. These games involve a framework that enables participants to interact with each other in an easy and non-superficial manner while ensuring strong engagement throughout the duration of play. Such improvements in content and gameplay will fuel the growth of the board games market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

asmodee

CMON Limited

Hasbro

Mattel

Ravensburger AG

Market Segmentation by product:

The board games market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Tabletop

Card and dice

Role-playing

Key Regions for the board games Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

