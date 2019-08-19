Central Europe: Resilience weakens Economic growth continues at a slightly more moderate pace in Central Europe. Recent industrial production figures might herald weakening resilience to the slowing Euro Area's business cycle. The dovish turn by the ECB has stopped monetary policy normalization in Central Europe. Economic growth momentum in Central Europe (CE) remains well above the Euro Area (EA), yet uncertainty about CE's resilience to the EA's business cycle slowdown rises. Last week's release of gross domestic product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2 19) showed growth at 1.1 % in Hungary, 0.8 % in Poland, 0.6 % in the Czech Republic and 0.4 % in Slovakia (quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted). The Euro Area economy expanded at 0.2 % (q/q, sa) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...