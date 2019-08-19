Anzeige
Montag, 19.08.2019

WKN: A141Q2 ISIN: CA8283631015 Ticker-Symbol: S0C 
19.08.19
14:39 Uhr
4,620 Euro
-0,204
-4,22 %
1-Jahres-Chart
SILVERCREST METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
SILVERCREST METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,560
4,760
15:06
4,511
4,700
14:40
Firmen im Artikel
SILVERCREST METALS
SILVERCREST METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SILVERCREST METALS INC4,620-4,22 %
SSR MINING INC13,600-3,15 %