Elevate Northeast: Cannabis Doctor, Nurse, Dispensary Owner and Commissioner to Discuss Marijuana at Boston Community Center

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2019 / Three of the nation's leading African American cannabis medicine practitioners and business leaders are coming to Boston to talk about marijuana in one of the city's communities most disproportionately harmed by the War on Drugs. ELEVATE Northeast's Community Conversation event "Cannabis and Me" takes place Thursday, August 22 at the DeWitt Center in Roxbury, and features certified Cannabinoid Medicine specialist Dr. Rachel Knox, registered nurse and cannabis business operator Kebra Smith, and Hope Wiseman, the youngest African American woman in the United States to own a dispensary. Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commissioner Shaleen Title will deliver an opening keynote address, and ELEVATE director of community outreach, TaShonda Vincent-Lee, will moderate the panel discussion.

ELEVATE Northeast Events and Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to support the regional cannabis industry's need for workforce and community education, advocacy and networking in a professional and inviting atmosphere. And because cannabis businesses cannot succeed without inclusion of multiple perspectives, an educated community, and informed customer base, ELEVATE's mission is to empower underrepresented populations to work and lead in the cannabis industry, and to empower our communities to be educated customers and responsible consumers. Learn more at elevatene.org.

