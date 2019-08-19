IOB llc: ioBots.pro Graduated from Private Beta to Public Beta with a 25.85% Model Portfolio Gain in Its First Month

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2019 / IOB LLC, a leading global crypto market data analytics and trading system developer, is pleased to announce the public beta launch of its trading utility website, https://iobots.pro. This website offers quick and easy access to cryptocurrency trading utility and educational information, including features that offer a more comprehensive, real-time market data of the Company's innovative Proof of Enquiries & Trades (PoET) products and services.

The new live-updated website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and distraction-free content focused on the Company's mission to provide the world's most complete financial market order analytics data and quantitative trading tools that help new and experienced traders make better decisions in cryptocurrency trading.

"We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides for customers, investors, partners, and media to better understand IOB's best-in-class trading technology," said Yale ReiSoleil. "We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence."

The new website has been updating its live Market Signals for BTCUSD, ETHUSD, BCHUSD, LTCUSD, XRPUSD and EOSUSD pairs in its Model Portfolio since its private beta version on July 17, 2019. The Model Portfolio is up 25.85% in the past 29 days.

"Crypto trading is popular, global, and highly visible. But in reality, the total daily trading volume is very small, compared to traditional stock, bonds, commodity futures, and forex trading. Meanwhile, the crypto data connection is highly unstable. There is no high-frequency trading (HFT) infrastructure available anywhere in the world," added Mr. ReiSoleil. "Until now, trading data is only transmitted via the internet, unlike traditional stock trading that is usually through dedicated fiber optic data lines. Any time-sensitive strategy will be caught with nasty surprises."

Practical Cryptocurrency Trading Setup

Because of the small size of the total global crypto trading, many cryptocurrency pairs are understandably being manipulated by many actors, from the exchanges to the "whales" to fake newsmakers. IOB has detected frequent market price manipulations in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other top cryptos, and has developed trading strategies to actively ignore those short-term sudden price movements.

ioBots achieved this by removing time and tick slippage from its quantitative equations. As part of the effort to protect ourselves from market manipulation of sudden price surge or drop, ioBots would actively ignore short-term price movements. This is a 180 departure from many mainstream quantitative trading systems. As a result, many types of charts developed by ioBots do not even have time on the X-axis, literally.

IOB's new website will be updated regularly with live cryptocurrency trading data, analytics, Model Portfolio statistics, and trading panel that is connected in real-time to the world's major cryptocurrency exchanges in the near future. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for live updates of market data and trading signals at https://iobots.pro.

About IOB LLC

IOB (www.iob.llc) ("the Company") develops and licenses global financial market data platforms that focus on fraud detection, trading system development, and market data deep analytics.

The Company develops the Proof of Enquiries & Trades (PoET) compliance trading protocol integrated on multiple blockchains. IOB leverages its founders' groundbreaking technologies and experience in ultra-high-frequency trading system development in the past 10 years to help stop the common, evolving and emerging methods used in financial market manipulations.

The proprietary market data processing technologies developed by IOB will provide a complete record of all market order enquiring and trading activities to market regulators, broker-dealers, market makers, funds, professional traders, and all other market participants who are involved in the stock, commodity and financial futures markets, as well as in the nascent crypto exchanges, around the world.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

IoBots website is a collection of market data, information and trading tools. It offers no investment advice or asset management services.

Data is provided by financial exchanges and may be delayed as specified by financial exchanges or our data providers. IOB does not verify any data and disclaims any obligation to do so.

IOB, its data or content providers, the financial exchanges and each of their affiliates and business partners (A) expressly disclaim the accuracy, adequacy, or completeness of any data and (B) shall not be liable for any errors, omissions or other defects in, delays or interruptions in such data, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. Neither IOB nor any of our information providers will be liable for any damages relating to your use of the information provided herein. As used here, "business partners" does not refer to an agency, partnership, or joint venture relationship between IOB and any such parties.

You agree not to copy, modify, reformat, download, store, reproduce, reprocess, transmit or redistribute any data or information found herein or use any such data or information in a commercial enterprise without obtaining prior written consent. All data and information are provided "as is" for personal informational purposes only, and is not intended for trading purposes or advice. Please consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trade.

Either IOB or its third-party data or content providers have exclusive proprietary rights in the data and information provided.

NO INVESTMENT ADVICE

The Signals are for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on our Site constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by IOB or any third party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

All content, including cryptocurrency Signals, on this site, is the information of a general nature and does not address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Nothing in the site constitutes professional and/or financial advice, nor does any information on the site constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters discussed or the law relating thereto. IOB is not a fiduciary by virtue of any person's use of or access to the site or content. You alone assume the sole responsibility of evaluating the merits and risks associated with the use of any information or other content on the Site before making any decisions based on such information or other content. In exchange for using the Site, you agree not to hold IOB, its affiliates or any third party service provider liable for any possible claim for damages arising from any decision you make based on information or other content made available to you through the site.

INVESTMENT RISKS

There are risks associated with investing in securities. Investing in cryptocurrencies, stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, and money market funds involve risk of loss. Loss of principal is possible. Some high-risk investments may use leverage, which will accentuate gains & losses. Foreign exchange (forex) investing involves special risks, including greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. A security's or a firm's past investment performance is not a guarantee or predictor of future investment performance.

TRADING RISKS

This website is meant to be informational and should not be used as trading advice. All traders should gather information from multiple sources, and create their own trading systems. IOB makes no guarantees related to the claims contained herein. Please trade responsibly.

