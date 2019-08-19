SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on developing a direct buy model and achieving savings of $21 million for a heavy equipment company.

Engagement background

The company wanted to consolidate their supply base across North America and Europe and transition their business towards alternative means of supply. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below:

Objective 1: The company wanted to develop an effective sourcing strategy to address inconsistent volatile pricing by location.

The company wanted to develop an effective sourcing strategy to address Objective 2: They also wanted to devise formal supply agreements to ensure compliance with government safety regulations.

They also wanted to devise formal supply agreements to ensure compliance with government safety regulations.

"As the pressure to accommodate customer demands for unique products has increased, heavy equipment companies have been faced with the need to improve the strategic sourcing process to minimize costs, consolidate supply base, and remain competitive in the current economic environment," says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.



Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a heavy equipment company - developed a robust sourcing strategy and realized over $21 million in cost savings. The solution offered helped them to:

Identify the best cost countries by category and determine regulatory requirements for each manufacturing and service location.

Develop a formal cost reduction model with suppliers to establish global supply agreements for key categories.

Develop a formal cost reduction model with suppliers to establish global supply agreements for key categories.

Outcome: With SpendEdge's help, the heavy equipment company was able to devise an effective strategic sourcing strategy and target key categories. They leveraged proprietary direct buy model to establish OEM, improve mill level relationships, and transition supply away from incompetent distributors. Our strategic sourcing best practices also helped them to identify opportunities to align with global suppliers and gain operational benefits. The solution offered, helped the client to establish global supply agreements for key categories, minimize price volatility across all regions, and achieve $21 million in cost savings.





