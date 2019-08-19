The country's agency for rural electrification is seeking proposals for a 1.3 MW solar plant and a 1.5 MW/2 MWh storage system.L'Agence Malienne pour le Développement de l'Energie Domestique et l'Electrification Rurale (Amader) - the rural electrification agency of Mali - has launched a tender for the construction of two PV power plants with a combined capacity of 1.3 MW, as well as a 1.5 MW/2 MWh storage system. According to the tender document, published on the JeuneAfrique portal, interested developers will have until Oct. 15 to submit their offers. The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) is ...

