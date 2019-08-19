Celonis, the leader in Enterprise Performance Acceleration software, today announced that it has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year Up to 2,500 Employees category of the 16th Annual International Business Awards.

"We are thrilled that Celonis has been recognized for innovation, affirming our efforts to build world-class solutions which help customers remove friction from their core operational processes and allow them to become superfluid enterprises," said Alexander Rinke, Co-CEO of Celonis. "We are committed to our mission of turning processes into extraordinary experiences to accelerate business outcomes."

The award win coincides with significant momentum for Celonis, including another fiscal year of triple-digit growth, the doubling of its customer base across geographies, and the launch of Celonis' Intelligent Business Cloud SaaS process mining solution.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories. A record total of more than 4,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration.

"The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 74 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries," said Michael Gallagher, President and Founder of the Stevie Awards. "We received more nominations than ever and look forward to honoring the Stevie winners at our gala in Vienna, Austria this October."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

About Celonis

Celonis (www.celonis.com) is the New York- and Munich-based leader in Enterprise Performance Acceleration software. Built on the process mining technology it pioneered, its Intelligent Business Cloud helps organizations to rapidly remove operational friction to become a superfluid enterprise. Companies around the world including Siemens, L'Oreal, Uber, Citi, Airbus, and Vodafone rely on Celonis to guide action and drive change to business processes, resulting in millions of dollars saved and extraordinary customer experiences.

