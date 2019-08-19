The global finished vehicles logistics market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005376/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global finished vehicles logistics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

There has been a significant rise in the use of multimodal transport for finished vehicles logistics to achieve efficiency in outbound logistics and to reduce transportation costs. Moreover, there are various tax reforms and government initiatives that facilitate the multimodal transport of finished vehicles. Thus, the rise in popularity of multimodal transport of vehicles will have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

As per Technavio, the adoption of blockchain in finished vehicles logistics will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Finished Vehicles Logistics Market: Adoption of Blockchain in Finished Vehicles Logistics

The traditional logistic practices included many manual processes, including paperwork filing and manually providing data on logging miles and the hours driven. Such activities usually take a long time and are prone to errors. This has led to the increased adoption of blockchain, which provides more efficient and cost-saving business operations for finished vehicles logistics companies. The use of blockchain technology help in streamlining freight transactions by improving the visibility, security, and accuracy of data. Thus, the adoption of blockchain will be a key trend in the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing adoption of blockchain, other factors such as the digital transformation of finished vehicles logistics, and the emergence of electric vehicles will boost the finished vehicles logistics market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Finished Vehicles Logistics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global finished vehicles logistics market by transportation mode (road, rail, sea, and air) and geographical regions (MEA, South America, APAC, North America, and Europe).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America, respectively. The growth of the finished vehicles logistics market share in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the rise in joint ventures, and the growing automotive market in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005376/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com