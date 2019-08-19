Elon Musk is trying just about everything to reimagine the solar business. But will this one work?Earlier this decade, the rise of third-party solar upended the U.S. residential solar market. Leases and power purchase agreements allowed companies like Sunrun, SolarCity, Vivint and Sungevity to provide rooftop solar to the masses in a way that eliminated the big up-front costs and credit checks associated with buying a $30,000 attachment to your home, and rapidly became the dominant business model. But as loans got more sophisticated and Tesla moved SolarCity away from its path of aggressive sales ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...