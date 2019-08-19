Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 19.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 864144 ISIN: AU000000ANZ3 Ticker-Symbol: ANB 
Tradegate
16.08.19
20:25 Uhr
16,156 Euro
+0,280
+1,76 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,246
16,374
17:38
16,246
16,374
14:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANZ BANKING GROUP
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED16,156+1,76 %