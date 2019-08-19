Australian banking and financial services giant ANZ has extended its collaboration with Sydney-based Clean Energy Finance Corp. via an additional $67.7 million financing commitment to help the nation's businesses cut energy costs and reduce carbon emissions. The bank is also offering financial discounts for upgrades and new investments in solar PV, energy storage, electric vehicles and other technologies.ANZ and Clean Energy Finance Corp. (CEFC) have announced plans to extend their ties under a clean energy asset purchasing program they initiated in 2017. With an additional AUD 100 million ($67.7 ...

