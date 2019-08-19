The "Europe Net Metering and Self-Consumption Solar PV Market Outlook 2018 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This independent, 230+ page report analyzes the net metering and self-consumption supporting schemes for solar photovoltaic (PV) in 44 European countries. Through extensive research and discussions with experts in the industry, has identified a series of market trends that will impact investment volume and solar PV capacity additions under net metering and self-consumption support schemes over the coming decade in Europe.

Industry analysts used a complex array of research sources to better understand the role of net metering and self-consumption solar PV systems and their application in European countries under different local regulations and support schemes. For this reason, a unique approach was applied in the segmentation process to achieve and present a better explanation of fundamental drivers and future dynamics behind the net metering and self-consumption solar PV market growth in Europe.

The market was analyzed from eight main perspectives:

1) Policy and Regulation. Support Schemes at Europe-wide and Country Level;

2) Turn-key Solar Photovoltaic (PV) System Cost;

3) Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) for Small Scale Residential and Commercial Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Systems;

4) Energy Storage Technologies and Solutions Development;

5) Market Trends and Investment Volume in Net Metering and Self-consumption Solar Photovoltaic (PV);

6) Energy Market and Electricity Grid Network. Transmission System Operators and Utilities;

7) Smart Grid Technologies Development;

8) Electric Vehicles and Charging Infrastructure Development

This report is essential reading for you or anyone in with an interest in the fast-growing net metering and self-consumption solar PV market in Europe, including investment trends overview, competitive landscape and forecasting how investment volume in this market will develop over the next ten years. This report provides a comparative analysis of existing mechanisms supporting the net metering and self-consumption of electricity in all European countries and highlights the challenges and opportunities associated with their developments. You will find also a detailed explanation of how to classify net metering and self-consumption support schemes and what their characteristics are.

There are four key drivers behind the continuing net-metering and self-consumption solar PV market growth in Europe which is expected in the next decade.

First one is the drastic reduction of feed-in tariffs in many countries. Therefore feed-in tariffs started to lose their power as a driver of renewable energy growth since 2011 and this process will continue.

The second one is grid parity, which is progressing and by 2027 not only sun-belt countries but also a lot of countries with less solar irradiation will have grid parity.

The third one is the growth of the smart grid concept, market, and services, which make it easier to integrate renewable energy systems for net-metering and self-consumption.

The fourth one is the growth of electric vehicles and related energy storage and charging infrastructure in Europe.

Purchasing this report will aid your company's ability to recognize important market opportunities and understand the possibilities for investment in this area. Author of this outlook has distinguished itself throughout the years by publishing unbiased reports on the development of global renewable energy markets. For your convenience, we offer an opportunity for orders with customized report content.

Reasons to buy this market report are, but not limited to:

Solar resource potential in Europe

Over 170 charts, maps, and tables

Profiles of 44 countries

Market shares of manufacturers of solar PV modules, inverters, and mounting systems

Historical market data provided from 2007 to 2017 and forecasts until 2027

Overview of European net metering and self-consumption photovoltaic (solar PV) market development 2007-2027 by countries

Development scenario of European net metering and self-consumption photovoltaic (solar PV) market until 2027 by countries

Prosumer and Net Metering models, incentives and regulatory framework

Attractiveness indices and comparative analysis for net metering and self-consumption photovoltaic (solar PV) investments in Europe

SWOT Analysis (detailed in 5 pages)

Overview of Europe legal and regulatory framework for Renewable Energy Sources (RES) generation for net metering and self-consumption solar PV energy by countries

Project developers, EPC services providers and Consultants in Europe

Comprehensive review of smart grid development in Europe

Comprehensive review of electric vehicles and related charging infrastructure development in Europe

Investment potential and opportunities

