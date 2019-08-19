The "Slovakia Mobile Infrastructure, Broadband, Operators Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Slovakia's mobile market is served by four mobile network operators, three of which have a pan-European reach. Mobile penetration is relatively high, at about 132% by mid-2018. The introduction of mobile number portability in 2006 intensified competition between players. However, the MVNO sector remains underdeveloped, with the few operators in place having failed to gain traction and thus holding only a marginal share of the overall market.

Mobile broadband access and content services are developing rapidly in line with operators having upgraded their networks with LTE technologies. The regulator since early 2018 has prepared the groundwork for 5G services, encouraging network operators to refarm spectrum to create more continuous blocks, and readying itself for an auction of spectrum in the 1800MHz band.

This report offers insight into Slovakia's mobile market, providing a variety of statistics as well as profiles of the mobile network operators. It also covers regulatory issues as well as developments in LTE, 5G and mobile data services.

Key Developments:

Regulator opens tender for auction of spectrum in the licenses in the 1800MHz band;

Regulator and telcos reach agreement to extend broadband nationally by 2020;

Orange Slovakia and Slovak Telekom offering LTE service as substitute for fixed-line broadband;

Mobile revenue growth returns in 2017 despite reduced roaming tariffs and pricing pressure;

Orange Slovakia launches NFC-based contactless m-payment service;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to December 2017, telcos' operating data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market analysis

2 Mobile statistics

2.1 General statistics

2.2 Mobile voice

2.3 Mobile data

2.4 Mobile broadband

2.5 Forecasts mobile subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

3 Regulatory issues

3.1 GSM licences

3.2 UMTS licences and third GSM licence

3.3 Fourth mobile network operator licence

3.4 Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

3.5 Mobile Termination Rates (MTR)

3.6 800MHz, 2600GHz

3.7 1800MHz

3.8 3.5GHz

4 Mobile infrastructure

4.1 Digital networks

4.2 Other infrastructure developments

5 Major mobile operators

5.1 T-Mobile Slovakia (Slovak Telekom)

5.2 Orange Slovakia

5.3 O2 Slovakia

5.4 SWAN Mobile

5.5 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

6 Mobile content and applications

Companies Mentioned

T-Mobile Slovakia (Slovakia Telekom)

Orange Slovakia

O2 Slovakia.

