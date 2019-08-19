The "Russia Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growth in the fixed-line broadband sector continues steadily though it has slowed in response to higher penetration. Incumbent and alternative telcos are maintaining their network upgrade programs to meet customer demand for faster services, with an emphasis on fibre broadband and DOCSIS3.1.

On a national level, Rostelecom has been appointed as the telco charged with delivering broadband with a minimum service speed to thousands of underserved settlements as part of a government funded broadband program. The company's efforts have been focussed on fibre rather than copper.

A range of platforms have been deployed for broadband, including DSL, cable and FttP/FttB. Wireless solutions such as Wi-Fi and WiMAX once garnered some interest among players but it has been superseded by Long-term Evolution (LTE) solutions.

Key Developments:

Akado Telecom continues DOCSIS3.1 trials;

Rostelecoms fibre subscriber base accounting for two-thirds of companies total;

MGTS reports having 1.89 million subscribers on its GPON network;

MTS and VEON invest RUB2 billion on 4,500km fibre infrastructure;

MegaFon collaborates with utility EuroSibEnergo using power lines for fibre-optic network in Siberia;

Moscow Metro deploys Wi-Fi across its network; government approves RUB3.1 billion investment for satellite broadband in remote areas;

Report updates include the regulators market data to June 2018, telcos financial and operating data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction and statistical overview

1.1 Market analysis

1.2 Regulatory developments

1.3 Broadband statistics

1.4 Forecasts broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

3.1 Rostelecom

3.2 MTS

3.3 VEON

3.4 Other providers

4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP)

5 Other fixed broadband services

5.1 Broadband Powerline (BPL)

5.2 Fixed wireless broadband

5.3 Wi-Fi

5.4 WiMAX

5.5 Internet via satellite

Companies Mentioned

Synterra Telecom

Comstar

Volga Telecom

VEON (VimpelCom)

Summa Telecom

MetroMAX

Yota

Virgin Connect

Enforta

Golden Telecom

