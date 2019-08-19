Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Changes in Top Management and the Board of Directors 19-Aug-2019 / 15:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Changes in Top Management and the Board of Directors DATE: August 19, 2019 Set forth below is the public disclosure of material events relating to the resolution of our Board of Directors dated 19.08.2019; The Board of Directors with its resolution dated 19.08.2019 accepted the resignation of Mr. Ali Fuat Erbil from his position as the CEO of our Bank as a result of his retirement plan. The Board further resolved to appoint Mr. Recep Bastug as the new CEO of the Bank. Following the completion of the necessary legal procedures Mr. Bastug will assume his role as the new CEO commencing on September 1, 2019. In line with the applicable Banking Laws Mr. Bastug will become a natural member of the Board of Directors of our Bank following his appointment as the new CEO. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 17239 EQS News ID: 859719 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=859719&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

