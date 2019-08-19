The "Hungary Telecoms Infrastructure, Operators, Regulations Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of Hungary's telecoms market, highlighting regulatory developments, the major operators, fixed-line network infrastructure and a variety of statistics.

As in many other markets in the region, in Hungary the number of fixed-lines, as also fixed-line revenue, has been affected by the changing consumer use of such services and by the trend for fixed-to-mobile substitution. Fixed-line operators have thus looked to fixed-line and mobile broadband services to boost revenue. The economic crisis also affected telecom revenue, though recovery since 2013 has increased disposable income among consumers and so helped revitalise sector revenue.

However, financial recovery among telcos has been rendered more difficult by the government's telecom and utility taxes. The tax on internet data traffic was criticised by the European Commission, and the government responded by reducing the rate to 18% in early 2017. Other taxes on calls and messaging services are also in place.

In late 2015 the government struck deals with Maygar Telekom and a number of other operators under which the telcos are extending super-fast broadband access to underserved areas. For its part, the government agreed not to provide funding to competitors in specific areas where telcos undertook to provide network upgrades.

Key Developments:

Amendments to Utility Tax encouraging operators to accelerate deployment of superfast broadband networks;

Government scraps proposed levy on internet traffic, continues with other telecom taxes;

Amended access regulations incorporate fibre and cable infrastructure sharing;

Report update includes the regulators market data to June 2018, telcos financial and operating data for Q2 2018, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Statistics

2 Country Overview

3 Telecommunications Market

3.1 Telecom tax

3.2 Internet tax

3.3 Utility Tax

4 Regulatory Environment

4.1 Historical overview

4.2 Unified Telecommunications Act 2001

4.3 Electronic Communications Act 2003

4.4 Regulatory authority

5 Fixed Network Operators

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Magyar Telekom

5.3 Invitel

5.4 Monor

5.5 B2B Europe

5.6 Antenna Hungria

6 Telecommunications Infrastructure

6.1 National telecom network

6.2 International infrastructure

7 Wholesaling

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3d1or

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005421/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900