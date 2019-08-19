The "Enhanced Consultancy Skills" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Two-day session, focused on strengthening your teams' consultancy skills, enabling them to understand the key client stakeholder personas, motivations and drivers in relation to the different client stakeholders. Enable your teams to be more effective at managing stakeholders throughout the project life-cycle.
Outcomes for You
- Teams equipped with critical banking background and knowledge that talks holistically across all elements of banking banking operations
- Credibility in discussion with customers, using their language, examples and identifying with their concerns
- Increased efficiency through effective positioning, scoping and discussion
- Teams equipped to proactively engage and consult with senior client stakeholders allowing them to respond to client demands and speak the language of the Bankers'
- Address conflicts using an operating model example to show conflict between stakeholders, and work through how to influence and negotiate to get agreement across a diverse set of players
- Facilitate workshops that require the delegate to bring a group of diverse stakeholders to a decision/consensus
Outcomes for Your Team
- Leveraging The Virtual Boardroom to identify key stakeholders and their personas
- Heightened awareness of reporting lines and why people behave the way they do
- Exposure to ex-Financial Services Professionals with real life experience in Banking, Onboarding and CLM
- A comprehensive programme that within a succinct and crisp time window elevates knowledge and experience with the banking industry
- Confidence in talking to banks, being able to cite examples in discussions and convey greater knowledge and credibility
- Increased comfort in discussing and contextualising requests for changes/new functionality
- Empowered to ensure that the right solution is sought rather than solely working to detailed functional specifications
Define the habits that will enable the team to achieve their goals and targets, elevated by:
- Speaking their language
- Acting with confidence, commitment and courage;
- Relationship building
- 100% client focus
- Responsive and attentive
Module 01:
- The Virtual Boardroom
- Personas and Requirements
- Motivations and Drivers
- Learning the Language of Stakeholders
Module 02:
- Better Ways of Working and Relationships
- Politics and Internal Conflict
- Facilitation Vs Management
- Win/Win and Common Ground
