EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on August 19, 2019, 5.45pm CET

Regulated information - reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between August 12, 2019 and August 16, 2019.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 12/08/2019 1,250 21.6006 27,001 13/08/2019 679 21.2234 14,411 14/08/2019 1,846 21.0653 38,887 15/08/2019 1,700 20.7911 35,345 16/08/2019 1,679 20.8358 34,983

As of August 16, 2019, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 276,159 shares at an average price of EUR 20.8687, representing in total EUR 5,763,085.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 354,807 shares as of August 16, 2019 (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 14,496 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2019 OGM ) .

