This report introduces the key aspects of the Spanish telecom market, providing statistics on the fixed-network services sector, and profiles of the main players. The report also assesses the main regulatory issues, noting the status of interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability and carrier preselection.

Spain's telecom market is one of the largest in Europe, supported by a population of more than 46 million. The poor economic climate which followed the GFC in 2008/9 was exacerbated by high unemployment and reduced disposable income among consumers. A five-year recession, with falling GDP, effectively ended in 2014 when the economy showed a steady return to growth and this has been sustained since then: growing confidence among investors has been palpable since 2015. Revenue from the telecom sector has grown since 2016 in line with the overall economic recovery. The improved business climate should augur well for the sector into 2019.

Mobile penetration is on a par with the European average and there remains room for further growth, particularly in the mobile broadband segment which has been supported by continuing investment in infrastructure among operators. The fixed-line broadband sector has also been backed by investment in fibre infrastructure, thus enabling providers to develop improved bundled services and to compete more effectively against other players. The regulator has fostered competition by providing access to the incumbent's DSL and FttP networks, which has stimulated fibre roll-outs.

Key Developments:

EllaLink submarine cable connecting Spain with Brazil gets the go-ahead;

Oran-Valencia (Orval) submarine cable now ready for service;

New indirect access model introduced;

Telefnica sells stake in Telxius network unit;

Revised wholesale broadband access regulations;

Report update includes the regulator's market data updates to June 2018, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key statistics

2 Country overview

3 Telecommunications market

3.1 Recent developments

3.2 Market overview

4 Regulatory environment

4.1 Historical overview

4.2 Regulatory authority

4.3 General Telecommunications Act

4.4 Telecom sector liberalisation

4.5 Interconnect

4.6 Access

4.7 Number Portability (NP)

4.8 Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

4.9 Wholesale Line Rental (WLR)

5 Fixed network operators

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Telefnica

5.3 Orange Spain

5.4 Vodafone Espaa

5.5 Msmvil

6 Telecommunications infrastructure

6.1 Overview of the national telecom network

6.2 Next Generation Networks (NGN)

6.3 International infrastructure

6.4 Smart Infrastructure

7 Digital economy

7.1 E-commerce

Companies Mentioned

Orange Spain

Telefnica

Jazztel

Ono

Vodafone Spain

