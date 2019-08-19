Prospera Energy Inc.: Passing of Burkhard Franz, President and CEO

Not for Distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2019 / Prospera Energy Inc. ("Prospera") regretfully advises of the sudden unexpected passing of its President and Chief Executive Officer, Burkhard Franz, in Kelowna on Sunday, August 18.

Sarshar Ahmad, who has been a senior consulting geologist to the Corporation, will serve as interim President and CEO.

About Prospera

Prospera is a Canadian natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of oil and gas properties in Western Canada.

