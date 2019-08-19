Anzeige
Montag, 19.08.2019

WKN: A2JQ37 ISIN: CA74360U1021 
Frankfurt
16.08.19
08:15 Uhr
0,018 Euro
+0,000
+0,55 %
Prospera Energy Inc.: Passing of Burkhard Franz, President and CEO

Not for Distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2019 / Prospera Energy Inc. ("Prospera") regretfully advises of the sudden unexpected passing of its President and Chief Executive Officer, Burkhard Franz, in Kelowna on Sunday, August 18.

Sarshar Ahmad, who has been a senior consulting geologist to the Corporation, will serve as interim President and CEO.

About Prospera

Prospera is a Canadian natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of oil and gas properties in Western Canada.

For further information:

Sarshar Ahmad, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer
Email: sahmad@prosperaenergy.com
Tel: (403) 457-9010
Website: www.prosperaenergy.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Prospera Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/556595/Passing-of-Burkhard-Franz-President-and-CEO


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE