The "Netherlands Telecoms Infrastructure, Operators, Regulations Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report details the key aspects of the Dutch telecom market. It provides updated data on fixed network services, profiles the major operators, and reviews the key regulatory issues including interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability, carrier preselection, and the provisions for competitor access to cable and fibre infrastructure.

In common with other telecom markets in the region, the Dutch market is seeing a continuing decline in the fixed-line voice market as customers migrate to VoIP and mobile platforms for voice calls. In addition, the physical copper infrastructure is being replaced with fibre and as part of the process some customers in rural areas, where the cost of deploying fibre is prohibitive, will be served with 5G for voice and data services in coming years.

The country has one of the highest fixed broadband penetration rates in the world, with effective cross-platform competition between DSL and HFC networks further stimulated by numerous fibre deployments. By mid-2018 about a third of fixed-broadband connections provided data of at least 100Mb/s. Under regulatory measures adopted in October 2018 the main cableco VodafoneZiggo is obliged to offer wholesale cable broadband access to competitors. KPN has similar obligations on wholesale copper and fibre access.

Key Developments:

Regulator imposes wholesale access conditions on VodafoneZiggo;

Government invests 90 million in smart infrastructure project;

Netherlands Telecom Agency given oversight for smart meter deployments;

KPN reports continuing slide in revenue into 2018;

New regulator merges three market oversight entities;

Report update includes the regulators market data to Q4 2017, telcos operating and financial data to Q2 2018, recent market developments



Key Topics Covered:

1 Key statistics

2 Country overview

3 Telecommunications market

3.1 Market analysis

4 Regulatory environment

4.1 Historical overview

4.2 Regulatory authority

4.3 Telecom sector liberalisation

4.4 Interconnect

4.5 Access

4.6 Number Portability (NP)

4.7 Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

4.8 Wholesale Line Rental (WLR)

5 Fixed network operators

5.1 Royal Koninklijke PTT Nederland (KPN)

5.2 Scarlet Telecom (Stipte)

5.3 Tele2 Netherlands

5.4 VodafoneZiggo

6 Telecommunications infrastructure

6.1 National telecom network

6.2 International infrastructure

6.3 Smart infrastructure

6.4 Wholesale

Companies Mentioned

KPN

UPC Nederland

Tele2 Nederland

Stipte (Scarlet Telecom)

Ziggo

Vodafone Netherlands

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7a5xeg

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005447/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900