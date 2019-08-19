GOUR MEDICAL: MONTHLY DECLARATION OF TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS - JULY 2019

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS
Paris, France, July 31, 2019 - GOUR MEDICAL (FR0013371507 - MLGML / Eligible PEA-SME), a company specializing in the development and marketing of innovative veterinary solutions, today publishes the total number of shares and voting rights forming its share capital as of June 30, 2019:
- Total number of outstanding shares forming the capital: 3,096,170
- Total number of voting rights: 3,096,170.
About Gour Medical
GOUR MEDICAL is a company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative veterinary solutions for the management of the main pathologies of pets. Its unique positioning is based in particular on the use of natural products based on hemp extracts and the Company is today the only European player in the publicly traded veterinary industry in this segment. Full Spectrum, devoid of psychoactive effects, WEEDLEY, its first range of premium solutions, increases the effectiveness of cannabidiol thanks to the effect of entourage.
GOUR MEDICAL shares are eligible for the PEA-SME scheme under the code ISIN FR0013371507 (MLMGL).
CONTACTS
GOUR MEDICAL
Serge GOLDNER
CEO
contact@gour-medical.com
Loïc MAUREL
Tél.: +33 786 449 642
Mail: loicmaurel@lisco-health.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS / PRESS RELATIONS
VIDEO FINANCE
Edouard de MAISSIN
contact@video-finance.com
Tél.: +33 683 485 567
