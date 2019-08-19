Cindy Couyoumjian Announces the Cindy Couyoumjian Post-Secondary Scholarship

The Certified Financial Advisor wants to help post-secondary students in North America by encouraging them to never stop learning and to develop a lifelong career that they are passionate about. A scholarship can ease the stress of funding and allow students to focus on: learning, exploring, and forging your identity

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2019 / Cindy Couyoumjian of Cinergy Financial is proud to announce the start of the Cindy Couyoumjian Post-Secondary Scholarship. This scholarship will run annually to help post-secondary students with their financial burdens.

The scholarship is open to students of all majors if they are enrolled at an accredited post-secondary institution in North America. To apply, one must provide proof of enrollment, ideally through an acceptance letter, as well as write a 500-word essay on what you can do to help promote the importance of financial literacy. The scholarship will be open for applications until November 25th and the winners will be announced on November 29th

"I hope that the winners of this scholarship will be able to use the money to further their educations and work towards a career that they are passionate about," says Cindy Couyoumjian, a Certified Financial Advisor with Cinergy Financial. "My post-secondary education was a defining moment for me. It allowed me to find my passion, build my skills, and enter the workforce with confidence. With this scholarship I hope to give others the opportunity to have a similar experience, and one day hopefully they will be in a position to support others struggling to access quality education."

The two winners of the Cindy Couyoumjian Post-Secondary Scholarship will each receive $1000 USD/CAD to help them fund their academics. For more information, and to apply, visit: http://www.cindycouyoumjianscholarship.com/.

With over 30 years of experience in the financial industry, specifically within wealth management, Cindy Couyoumjian has become known as a leader within her field. Having taught financial planning seminars to professionals across Southern California and classes to students at Irvine Valley College, Cindy knows that it is important to teach the upcoming generation the importance of financial literacy and how it is an invaluable skill regardless of your career choice. Cinergy Financial is an investment company based out of Tustin, California who works with their clients to help them understand their savings and investment plans so that they can work towards the retirement they deserve.

