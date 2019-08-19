Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 19.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0F57E ISIN: CH0002168083 Ticker-Symbol: P6X 
Lang & Schwarz
19.08.19
18:53 Uhr
201,55 Euro
+0,75
+0,37 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
199,50
203,60
18:53
203,40
204,20
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PANALPINA
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG201,55+0,37 %