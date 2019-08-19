Company's innovative program recognized for encouraging people to engage in healthy habits

Walgreens has made Fortune magazine's 2019 Change the World list, taking the #13 spot on this annual list, which highlights companies that leverage their businesses to drive profit and to create societal good. The company is honored for its Balance Rewards for healthy choices (BRhc) digital wellness program, which currently has more than 850,000 active members nationwide.

Walgreens is part of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise, whose businesses also include Boots UK, Boots Ireland and Alliance Healthcare.

"As a pharmacy business, we realize the tremendous opportunity to positively impact the health and wellbeing of people. This distinction from Fortune magazine connects powerfully to our world view, which is that business is a force for good in society," said Ornella Barra, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) co-chief operating officer and the chairman of WBA's Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

Companies were ranked on four criteria: (1) measurable social impact of the program, (2) business results of the program, (3) degree of innovation relative to others in its industry, and (4) the degree to which the program fits within the company's overall strategy.The initial solicitation and assessment of nominees was conducted in partnership with the Shared Value Initiative, a global platform for organizations seeking business solutions to social challenges, and FSG, a nonprofit social-impact consulting firm. A team of journalists from Fortune then investigated candidates independently, determined the final list and ranked companies.

BRhc is part of Walgreens Balance Rewards loyalty program and it rewards individuals for their efforts to take healthier actions for a better life. The free program allows participants to log their steps and self-monitor glucose and blood pressure, so they can earn points toward goals they've set and save money on their Walgreens purchases. Over 3 million devices have been connected to the Balance Rewards for healthy choices program over the five years that the program has been in existence. Participants simply connect to the BRhc program through the Walgreens app on their iPhone or Android phones, or through various apps such as FitBit, Google Fit and Apple Health.

Walgreens Digital Wellness Program Shows Research Based Benefits

Peer-reviewed research supports that participants in the Walgreens Balance Rewardsfor healthy choices are motivated by the program to engage in healthy behaviors:

People who use BRhc are more likely to adhere to medications, which is critical to managing chronic conditions, treating temporary conditions, and maintaining long-term health and well-being. 1

Seniors who use BRhc are more likely to get flu shots, which can reduce health risks associated with the flu. 2

Participants tracking physical activity with the program averaged 3.7 miles per day.3

To learn more aboutWalgreens Boots Alliance's Corporate Social Responsibility agenda, go here.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA), the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day, using the most convenient, multichannel access to consumer goods and services and trusted, cost-effective pharmacy, health and wellness services and advice. As of Aug. 31, 2018, Walgreens operates 9,560 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omni-channel business, Walgreens.com. Approximately 400 Walgreens stores offer Healthcare Clinic or other provider retail clinic services.

