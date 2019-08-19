Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 19.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A12HJF ISIN: US9314271084 Ticker-Symbol: W8A 
Tradegate
19.08.19
19:18 Uhr
46,225 Euro
+0,730
+1,60 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,290
46,365
20:37
46,265
46,365
20:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WALGREENS
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC46,225+1,60 %