In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 12th, 2019 to August 16th, 2019 included:

Day of the transaction (dd/mm/yyyy) Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) 12/08/2019 FR0011950732 52 000 11,2542 XPAR 12/08/2019 FR0011950732 8 500 11,2442 BATE 12/08/2019 FR0011950732 20 500 11,2439 CHIX 12/08/2019 FR0011950732 9 000 11,2460 TRQX 13/08/2019 FR0011950732 55 296 11,0891 XPAR 13/08/2019 FR0011950732 11 730 11,1034 BATE 13/08/2019 FR0011950732 13 690 11,1051 CHIX 13/08/2019 FR0011950732 6 784 11,1102 TRQX 14/08/2019 FR0011950732 66 634 11,0721 XPAR 14/08/2019 FR0011950732 15 000 11,0691 BATE 14/08/2019 FR0011950732 15 219 11,0876 CHIX 14/08/2019 FR0011950732 10 000 11,0680 TRQX 15/08/2019 FR0011950732 48 897 11,0658 XPAR 15/08/2019 FR0011950732 4 571 11,0610 BATE 15/08/2019 FR0011950732 9 073 11,0633 CHIX 15/08/2019 FR0011950732 4 561 11,0625 TRQX 16/08/2019 FR0011950732 54 545 11,1255 XPAR 16/08/2019 FR0011950732 2 893 11,1503 BATE 16/08/2019 FR0011950732 9 197 11,1372 CHIX 16/08/2019 FR0011950732 2 958 11,1481 TRQX TOTAL 421 048 11,1236

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:

https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications

