In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 12th, 2019 to August 16th, 2019 included:
Day of the
transaction
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Identity code of the
financial instrument
Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
Daily weighted
average
purchase price
of the shares
Market (MIC
Code)
12/08/2019
FR0011950732
52 000
11,2542
XPAR
12/08/2019
FR0011950732
8 500
11,2442
BATE
12/08/2019
FR0011950732
20 500
11,2439
CHIX
12/08/2019
FR0011950732
9 000
11,2460
TRQX
13/08/2019
FR0011950732
55 296
11,0891
XPAR
13/08/2019
FR0011950732
11 730
11,1034
BATE
13/08/2019
FR0011950732
13 690
11,1051
CHIX
13/08/2019
FR0011950732
6 784
11,1102
TRQX
14/08/2019
FR0011950732
66 634
11,0721
XPAR
14/08/2019
FR0011950732
15 000
11,0691
BATE
14/08/2019
FR0011950732
15 219
11,0876
CHIX
14/08/2019
FR0011950732
10 000
11,0680
TRQX
15/08/2019
FR0011950732
48 897
11,0658
XPAR
15/08/2019
FR0011950732
4 571
11,0610
BATE
15/08/2019
FR0011950732
9 073
11,0633
CHIX
15/08/2019
FR0011950732
4 561
11,0625
TRQX
16/08/2019
FR0011950732
54 545
11,1255
XPAR
16/08/2019
FR0011950732
2 893
11,1503
BATE
16/08/2019
FR0011950732
9 197
11,1372
CHIX
16/08/2019
FR0011950732
2 958
11,1481
TRQX
TOTAL
421 048
11,1236
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:
https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications
