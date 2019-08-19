Mastronardi, DeJoria Launch GIVE Partnership in Middle East

KINGSVILLE, Ontario, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Mastronardi Produce Ltd., North America's leading grower and distributor of greenhouse produce, and visionary John Paul DeJoria have selected the Middle East as the first market in which to develop the world's largest and most technologically advanced indoor farming project.

The newly formed company, Green International Ventures LLC (GIVE), will make locally grown fresh produce more widely available around the globe via its proprietary Advanced High-Density Farming System. This will be the first project for the groundbreaking GIVE venture, and it will reduce the Middle East's dependence on imported food, create a sustainable source of local employment, and significantly increase the region's non-petroleum-based exports.

"As pioneers in the greenhouse industry, we are passionate about increasing access to local, sustainably grown fruits and vegetables," says Paul Mastronardi, President and CEO, and the fourth-generation family member to lead Mastronardi Produce. "Our first location in the Middle East will allow us to reach over half the world's population in less than 8 hours, and this is just the start. Look for more global locations as we continue to scale to meet the growing need for food security, safety, and sustainability."

GIVE will also support the integration of modern AgTech initiatives into the local farming community and expand knowledge of sustainable agricultural techniques by establishing a permanent Research and Development facility in the region.

"It has long been my passion to help feed the world's population," says John Paul DeJoria. "The introduction of this revolutionary model in the Middle East is the first step of many towards increasing global access to sustainably grown fruits and vegetables."

All GIVE projects use innovative Advanced High-Density Farming Systems that incorporate a multitude of cutting-edge growing systems, such as water-saving irrigation and energy-efficient lighting, and they take advantage of advanced automation and robotic devices, AI processes for predictive analysis, and real-time crop and soil monitoring.

Produce grown in these innovative AgTech systems will be marketed under the SUNSET brand. Known for award-winning flavor, innovation, and packaging, SUNSET's many exclusive labels include Campari, the world's first branded tomato, and the uniquely colorful Aloha pepper.

SUNSET of Holland will be the first distributor for the GIVE partnership.

About Paul Mastronardi and Mastronardi Produce Limited

Paul Mastronardi is the President and CEO of Mastronardi Produce, which recently received the prestigious honor of being named one of "Canada's Best Managed Companies" for the 10th consecutive year. In 2016, Paul was named Produce Person of the Year at the United Fresh Convention & Exposition in Chicago, USA, and in 2013, he was named Ernst & Young's "Entrepreneur of the Year" for Ontario.

Mastronardi Produce, the leading greenhouse company in North America, grows and sells flavorful, world-class tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and berries under the Sunset brand. As pioneers in revolutionary greenhouse technology, they focus on sustainable non-GMO growing practices, recognizing that what is good for the environment, is good for business.

About John Paul DeJoria

John Paul DeJoria is a serial entrepreneur, philanthropist, business leader, and mentor with a true rags-to-riches story. Once homeless, he overcame adversity, and went on to build two billion-dollar brands-leading professional hair care manufacturer, John Paul Mitchell Systems, and Patrón Spirits-and several global enterprises. He started his first company, John Paul Mitchell Systems, with partner Paul Mitchell and a borrowed US$700. He remains true to his motto, "success unshared is failure," and dedicates himself to numerous charitable causes through his philanthropy hub, JP's Peace, Love & Happiness Foundation, and he has committed to donate more than half of his wealth to philanthropy through his signing of Bill Gates and Warren Buffet's "The Giving Pledge."

