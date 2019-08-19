Fastbase Inc.: 2019 Surveys Confirm Growth in Marketing Analytics & Online Media Spending

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2019 / Fastbase Inc. (OTC PINK:FBSE):

This year's CMO Survey sponsored by the American Marketing Association, Deloitte LLP, and Duke University's Fuqua School of Business predicts that the marketing budget spends on marketing analytics is expected to accelerate over the next three years.

Companies use marketing analytics in decision making 43.5% of the time, on average, representing a 13.1% increase since 2013. This contribution is correlated with usage levels and the larger the company (in terms of sales revenue), the greater the sales from the internet, the stronger the contribution of marketing analytics to company performance.

In their Outlook for Data-Driven Marketing, New York's Winterberry Group reports that online media spend surpassed 50% of offline spending for the first time in 2018 and expects it to reach approximately 60% in 2019. They also describe the growth of the Customer Data Platform (CDP), a data management system that creates a database of customer profiles that are typical: comprehensive; persistent; and actionable. The Outlook report states that 49% of marketers report using a CDP today and an additional 39% plan to use in two years. On 18th June Salesforce unveiled its Customer Data Platform (CDP) with the next generation of Customer 360.

Both of these growth areas are excellent news for Fastbase Inc., a data-driven analytics company revolutionizing marketing intelligence by turning once anonymous website visitors into users, profiles and detailed contact information. The information that Fastbase provides can be used by organizations as new customer leads which can be also added to the CDP (like Salesforce) and used for the optimization of ad campaigns.

About Fastbase Inc.

Combining our proprietary business database with web traffic data from almost 1 million websites, Fastbase (OTC PINK:FBSE) brings to light website visitor information for leading companies and blue-chip brands globally. Fastbase is analyzing a constantly growing number of 6 billion website visitors each month, revealing the search keywords/phrases used and a list of businesses that are visiting the website each month. Fastbase is transforming traditional web analytics data into actionable knowledge and identification of web traffic.

Contact:

Rasmus Refer, CEO

rr@fastbase.com

www.fastbase.com

SOURCE: Fastbase Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556574/2019-Surveys-Confirm-Growth-in-Marketing-Analytics-Online-Media-Spending