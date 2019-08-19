LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2019 / PopularCBDBrands:

CBD for Sleep?

One of the most lauded benefits of CBD is its sleep benefits. Researchers have hypothesized that CBD interacts with cells potentially impacting the sleep/wake cycle. In a study published in The Permanente Journal, 66% of participants reported having an improvement in sleep quality and duration. In the same study, CBD was shown to decrease anxiety which can compound the potential benefits of CBD for quality sleep.

While, the research is beginning to catch up with the decades of anecdotal evidence from CBD users. The lack of awareness and regulation makes navigating the CBD market confusing for many consumers.

How To Use CBD for Sleep

There are a number of questions to address in order to ensure users experience the full benefits of CBD for sleep. One online resource providing clarity is PopularCBDBrands.com. Popular CBD Brands offers CBD education, news, and unbiased reviews of some of the top-rated CBD brands available. An example of their commitment to educating consumers about CBD, is their article title, "CBD for Sleep." Below summarizes a few of the answers to the common questions surrounding CBD and sleep:

1). What is the best dosage of CBD for Sleep?



Dosage varies depending on the individual's size, however it is recommended to start low and go higher until the desired effect is reached.

2). When to take CBD for Sleep?



Those looking to address sleep difficult by taking CBD should take their recommended dosage of CBD about 30 minutes before the individual attempts to go to sleep. Timing may be adjusted according to each individual.

3). What is the best CBD oil for Sleep?



PopularCBDBrands has tested and analyzed hundred of CBD products, and has recommended bioMD+'s 1000mg Full-Spectrum CBD Oil as the best CBD oil for sleep.

Best CBD for Sleep

PopularCBDBrands has reviewed a plethora of CBD companies and products in order to aid the consumer in making informed choices. bioMD+ gets their recommendation of a number of reasons. bioMD+ uses 100% Organic Colorado-Grown hemp, and further fortifies their hemp oil products with a blend of natural terpenes designed to increase the efficacy of the CBD. Unlike many CBD companies looking to maximize their profits through cost saving extraction methods like ethanol extraction, bioMD+ refines all their oils using a Supercritical C02 extraction process. Lastly, bioMD+ backs up their quality by making their 3rd party lab reports available to the public to promote transparency. You can read their full list of top CBD companies here: https://popularcbdbrands.com/best-cbd-oils/.

What is CBD?

Cannabidoil, short for cannabidiol, is an exciting natural remedy taking the wellness industry by storm. In just the past two years, 25% of Americans reported using CBD, and the industry is estimated to be worth $22 billion by 2022. CBD is extracted from cannabis and hemp plants, and does not contain the psychoactive THC often associated with cannabis products. Researchers have found that CBD may offer relief for in a number of areas such as pain, anxiety, and sleep.

Sleep Problems

As many as 70 million Americans report being affected by sleep problems. According to a study conducted by the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, 25% of Americans develop insomnia each year, with the potential for 75% to improve with treatment. However, the solution to the problem largely relies on prescription medicine notorious for its bizarre side-effects and potential for dependency.

Contact:

Tim McComsey

Editor, https://popularcbdbrands.com

info@popularcbdbrands.com

(770) 239-7752

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/06/180605154114.htm

https://www.sleepassociation.org/sleep-treatments/cbd/

https://www.addictioncenter.com/sleeping-pills/ambien/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6326553/

https://www.sleephealth.org/sleep-health/the-state-of-sleephealth-in-america/

SOURCE: PopularCBDBrands.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556612/The-Best-CBD-Oil-for-Sleep--The-Top-Ranked-CBD-for-Sleep-by-Popular-CBD-Brands