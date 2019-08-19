Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.'s Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc., Announces Strategic Relationship with Crank Communications

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2019 / Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHCR)("Advanzeon") announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. (collectively, the "Company"), has formed a strategic relationship with Crank Communications.

Crank Communications, a leader in marketing, advertising and public relations, has been retained by the Company to assist in designing and executing a program having as its goal the increasing of public and private awareness, both nationally and in Europe, of the Company's SleepMaster Solutions brand.

Clark A. Marcus, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The Company has had a tremendous growth year, which included the material expansion of the Company's management team, the extension of our sleep apnea services agreement with the Teamsters, being selected by All Aboard America! to screen, test and treat all of its motor coach drivers and employees and being engaged by a national healthcare leader of the DOT's required medical exams to serve as its preferred national sleep apnea services provider. With a significant number of other accounts on the horizon, management is of the firm belief that engaging a company like Crank Communications represents the next step in our growing evolution, and doing so, greatly enhances the Company's potential for "closing" more and varied accounts. We are delighted at the arrangement we have reached with Crank Communications and look forward to a long-term relationship with them."

Brian Margolis, Founder and Managing Partner of Crank Communications, stated, "We are honored at being engaged by the Company to bring them to the next level of national recognition of their brand. Already a national leader in the sleep apnea field, we believe that we can further enhance the Company's national footprint by bringing even more awareness to the epidemic proportion of sleep apnea. Sleep apnea affects millions of people every day, and if left untreated, can cause high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, memory problems and a whole host of other life-threatening and non-life-threatening conditions. Moreover, untreated sleep apnea can be responsible for job impairment, motor vehicle crashes and deaths. Simply put, SleepMaster Solutions saves lives and lowers the cost of healthcare (in general), and we are proud to associate with the Company in such an important way."

About Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: CHCR) through its subsidiary, owns and operates the nation's most complete sleep apnea program, SleepMaster Solutions (the "Program"). Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the Company's Program is available in all fifty states and Washington D.C. The Program focuses on personalized attention, flexibility, a commitment to high-quality services and innovative approaches that address both the specific needs of clients and changing healthcare industry demands. For more information, visit our website at www.advanzeon.com.

About Crank Communications

Crank Communications, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is a leading independent full-service marketing communications agency that provides companies a unique fusion of public relations, social media, advertising, marketing, event and digital services. Crank Communications works in both the private and public sector, and with Fortune 500 and start-up organizations alike, in industries including technology, retail, medical, sports and entertainment, non-profit and associations. For more information, visit http://www.crankcommunications.com.

