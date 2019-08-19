Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo To Present at 4th Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2019 / Crexendo, Inc. (OTCQX: CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that Doug Gaylor, President and COO, and Ron Vincent, CFO, are scheduled to attend and present at the 4th annual Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference on September 5, being held at the Millennium Hotel in Minneapolis.

Management will be conducting 1x1's meetings all day on September 5th. For more information on the conference or to register please use this link http://doughertymarkets.com/ecm-conference-register

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

