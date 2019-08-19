Scepter Holdings, Inc., selling Gevitta Vitamin Sprays on Amazon

Gevitta Vitamin Sprays now available on Amazon and Gevitta.com

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2019 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK::BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, is pleased to announce that Gevitta Vitamin Sprays are available for purchase on Amazon.com and Gevitta.com.

Since completing an asset purchase agreement with Gevitta last year, the company has been actively engaged in preparing Gevitta Vitamin Sprays for launch on Amazon. Scepter Holdings is pleased to announce that its Gevitta branded Vitamin Sprays are selling on both Amazon.com and Gevitta.com. The company secured the rights to numerous proprietary spray formulas, and has launched three of the best selling formulas for sale. Gevitta Awake is marketed to consumers looking for a convenient alternative to energy shots and drinks, Gevitta Burn is an easy to use alternative to supplements supporting weight loss, and Gevitta Dream is a simple to use, travel friendly, melatonin supplement designed to support sleep. Over the next few months the Company looks forward to increased sales from the launch of Gevitta spray products.

"Gevitta branded sprays add a unique product offering to Scepter's portfolio of performance products, we are excited develop and grow the brand.", stated Robert Van Boerum Chairman of the Board.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") manages the sales and brand development of high-performance consumer packaged goods. The company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the company's portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods and seeks to leverage its expertise to grow additional acquired brands. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on January 11, 2007.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Scepter Holdings, Inc. filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investors Contact:

775-296-5768

info@scepterbrands.com

