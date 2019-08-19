Carter Bank & Trust's Customer Contact Center celebrates its one year anniversary

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2019 / Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) (the "Bank") celebrated the one year anniversary of the opening of its Customer Contact Center in Martinsville, Virginia, on Friday, August 16. The Bank's contact center was launched in 2018 as a central part in the delivery of its omni-channel strategy.

Omni-channel is a term used to describe customers' consistent use of more than one channel, such as branches, desktops and mobile devices.

"Our Customer Contact Center has become the hub of customer interaction. No matter where or how our customers seek to do business with us, our center specialists are adept to answer their basic to complex banking questions," said Carter Bank & Trust's Vice President and Customer Contact Center Manager Veronica Bocock.

"Each specialist comes into work with a positive attitude and demonstrates the dedication needed to show our customers that we are truly thankful they chose Carter Bank & Trust to be their financial partner," Bocock added.

In one year, the center has grown from nine to 22 employees with five additional positions remaining to be filled. The center averages nearly 22,500 calls per month.

During the celebration eight of the 10 original employees were recognized.

About Carter Bank & Trust: Headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank in Virginia with 104 branches and more than 1,000 employees in Virginia and North Carolina.

