CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2019 / Big Dougie Capital Corp. ("Big Dougie") (TSXV:STUV.P) announces that the non-binding letter of intent entered into with LaSanta Botanicals Ltd. ("LaSanta") previously announced on May 13, 2019 has been terminated by LaSanta as the parties were unable to enter into a formal agreement by a deadline of June 14, 2019. Big Dougie continues to pursue opportunities for a potential qualifying transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Big Dougie Capital Corp.

Al Kroontje

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: (403) 607-4009

Email: al@kasten.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Big Dougie Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556697/Big-Dougie-Capital-Corp-Announces-Termination-of-Letter-of-Intent-for-Proposed-Qualifying-Transaction