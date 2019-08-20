Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.08.2019

Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Share buyback

Schibsted has on 19 August 2019 purchased 50,000 own A shares at an average price of NOK 256.3342 per share and 26,000 own B shares at an average price of NOK 244.2699 on the Oslo Stock Exchange. After these transactions Schibsted owns a total of 1,141,267 own A-shares and 369,857 own B-shares.

The transaction is part of the buyback programme that Schibsted announced 16 July 2019, stating an ambition to buy back up to 2% of the Company's shares during Q3 2019.

Oslo, 20 August 2019
SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


