AIM and Media Release

20 August 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

FY19 Full Year results investor conference calls

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) Managing Director, Tim Carstens, and CFO, Kevin Balloch, will host two investor and shareholder conference calls to discuss Base Resources' FY19 Full Year Results which are scheduled for release on Monday 26 August. Tim and Kevin will be available to answer questions following a summary of the results.

Australia conference call

Date: Monday 26 August 2019

Time: 09:00am AWST / 11.00am AEST

Conference ID: 10001672

Telephone dial in details:

Australia Toll Free: 1 800 267 430 China Wide: 4001 200 659 Malaysia: 1800 816 294 Other international: 61 7 3145 4010 Hong Kong: 800 966 806 Singapore: 800 101 2785 New Zealand Toll Free: 0800 453 055 Japan: 0053 116 1281

Europe conference call

Date: Monday 26 August 2019

Time: 5.30pm AWST / 10.30am BST

Conference ID: 10001671

Telephone dial in details:

United Kingdom: 0800 016 3843 Ireland: 1800 948 625 UAE: 8000 3570 2705 Belgium: 0800 72 111 Italy: 800 793 500 United States: (855) 881 1339 Sweden: 020 791 959 Norway: 800 69 950 Canada: 1855 8811 339 France: 080 098 1498 Switzerland: 0800 820 030 Other international: 61 7 3145 4010 Germany: 0800 182 7617 South Africa: 0800 999 976

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

