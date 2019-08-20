Nordic Nanovector Appoints Dr Lars Nieba as Chief Technology Officer

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces the appointment of Dr Lars Nieba as Chief Technology Officer and a member of the executive management team. Dr Nieba brings 20 years of leadership experience in the development of multiple pharmaceutical product candidates and innovative technologies. His role at Nordic Nanovector will be to oversee all Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) strategic and operational aspects of Betalutin and all other pharmaceutical products developed by the company.

Dr Nieba will join Nordic Nanovector on 1 December 2019 from Bayer AG, where he served as VP and Strategic Product Lead, responsible for driving Bayer's CMC strategy related to CMC product development, product supply and life cycle management of certain of its products (e.g. EYLEA). He joined Bayer in 2016 following 13 years at F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., at which he held leadership roles in clinical supply planning, biologics technology and technical business development biologics.

Dr Nieba gained a PhD from the Max-Planck-Institute for Biochemistry, München and Institute for Biochemistry at the University of Zürich, and an Executive MBA; University of St. Gallen, Switzerland. He holds dual Swiss/German nationality and is a Swiss resident.

Eduardo Bravo, Nordic Nanovector's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Lars is an important hire for Nordic Nanovector, bringing valuable complementary expertise to the executive team. He will play a crucial role in refining and executing our CMC strategy for Betalutin in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma as well as for the other assets in our emerging pipeline of targeted radioimmunotherapies. We are pleased to welcome Lars to the team."

Lars Nieba commented: "I am delighted to be joining Nordic Nanovector. Betalutin is a very exciting new treatment, since this novel targeted radioimmunotherapy offers a clearly differentiated therapy option for patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. I look forward to using my knowledge and expertise to make an important contribution to Nordic Nanovector's future success and to ensure that we are well prepared for regulatory filings for Betalutin, both in the USA and Europe."

EYLEA is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg

VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

International Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-207-638-9571

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historic facts. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's product candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, Nordic Nanovector's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-appoints-dr-lars-nieba-as-chief-technology-officer,c2884271