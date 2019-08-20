DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: LIFE IS STRANGE 2 EPISODE 4 REVEALED DURING THE GAMESCOM'S OPENING CEREMONY

August 20, 2019. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games, and SQUARE ENIX® unveil the launch trailer of Life is Strange 2 Episode 4 "Faith' ahead of its release on August 22.



The Diaz brothers' journey towards a new life in Mexico reaches a turning point in Life is Strange 2, Episode 4 "Faith'! From SQUARE ENIX External Studios and Raoul Barbet & Michel Koch's Life is Strange team at DONTNOD Entertainment, the second season of the award-winning franchise continues on August 22nd, 2019, on XBOX ONE®, the all-in-one games and entertainment system from Microsoft, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Windows PC.

Watch the Life is Strange 2 Episode 4: "Faith' trailer here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRlIEOXS2c4

The saga picks up in a Humboldt County, California hospital room where Sean, gravely wounded, wakes up to find that Daniel is still missing. Under arrest, and facing tough questions from law enforcement, Sean is running out of options. Only quick thinking and unexpected allies can secure his freedom.

"In Episode 4, we re-join Sean at his lowest point. The disaster that separated him from his brother has scarred him for life, and he is lost, alone and in quite a bit of trouble." said Michel Koch & Raoul Barbet, Co-Creative Directors of Life is Strange 2. "Sean is already at a breaking point, and now faces some of the toughest situations in his life as he desperately searches for Daniel, whose absence hangs heavy over the whole episode. Even if he can locate his brother - he can't be sure of who, or what he will find."

Searching for Daniel under the scorching Nevada sun and through freezing desert nights, Sean must make his toughest choices yet. Puerto Lobos and the dream of freedom have never felt so far away.

Will Sean's faith in Daniel be rewarded - or is the younger wolf lost forever?



About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and RPG (VAMPYRTM). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot" format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

About Square Enix External Studios

Square Enix External Studios is a London based development and publishing group that works with top development studios across the world, establishing new intellectual properties and developing new franchises within the umbrella of Square Enix Holdings. Square Enix External Studios have been responsible for multiple games including the Just Cause® and Life is Strange® series, as well as titles such as Batman: Arkham Asylum® and Sleeping Dogs®.



About Square Enix Ltd.

Square Enix Ltd. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content in Europe and other PAL territories as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix Ltd. also has a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal®. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 144 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 78 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 74 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix Ltd. is a London-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

