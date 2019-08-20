(Gamescom) - HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, Inc., today announced new HyperX Aqua mechanical switches at Gamescom for the HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboard. At the show, HyperX also revealed a suite of Qi certified wireless charging products including the HyperX Cloud Flight S wireless gaming headset, HyperX Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse and HyperX ChargePlay Base Qi wireless charger.

"The wireless charging ecosystem is maturing, and HyperX is excited to be launching products with Qi certified wireless charging capabilities," said Mark Leathem, vice president, HyperX. "HyperX recognizes the growing trend for wireless technology and wants to offer users the ultimate in gaming freedom, convenience and customization for immersive and engaging gaming experiences."

HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: The new HyperX Origins mechanical gaming keyboard utilizes HyperX mechanical switches. With the HyperX Red switch (linear) being revealed earlier this year at Computex, the new HyperX Aqua switch enters the market as a tactile switch that features 45g actuation point, shorter travel time and is rated for up to 80 million lifetime clicks. Alloy Origins gaming keyboards offer dynamic lighting with exposed LED on the key-switch, provide brighter and more radiant RGB lighting. The Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard offers up to three custom lighting profiles that can be saved directly to the on-board memory for the on-the-go lighting and macro settings.1 HyperX NGENUITY software offers LED lighting and per key RGB customization.1

HyperX Cloud Flight S Wireless Gaming Headset: The HyperX Cloud Flight S wireless headset offers up to 30 hours2 of battery life and features custom-tuned HyperX 7.1 surround sound with built-in game and chat mixer. Cloud Flight S uses a 2.4 GHz wireless frequency. The headset also comes with built-in controls to adjust LED effects, mic mute, power, and volume. It also supports a three-pole analog audio connection and is compatible with Qi certified wireless charging devices.3

HyperX Pulsefire Dart Wireless Gaming Mouse: The first HyperX wireless gaming mouse Pulsefire Dart operates on a 2.4 GHz wireless frequency and utilizes Pixart 3389 sensor with three preset DPI setting with LED indicators (800/1600/3200) and native DPI settings up to 16000 DPI. Designed with individual left and right mouse click buttons using Omron switches for fast response times, with 50M click rate per switch. Advanced customization for RGB lighting effects, 6 programmable buttons and macros are customizable using HyperX NGENUITY software. Pulsefire Dart is compatible with Qi certified wireless charging devices3 and features long lasting battery life with up to 50 hours on a single charge.4

HyperX ChargePlay Base Qi Wireless Charger: The HyperX ChargePlay Base is a wireless charger that is multi-device compatible and can simultaneously charge two Qi enable devices rated at 10 watts per charging pad.5 The ChargePlay Base offers separate battery indicator displays to easily monitor the charging status of the devices.

The new HyperX products will be on display and demonstrated at Gamescom in the HyperX booth in Hall F08N Stand A-010, behind Hall 8, Aug. 20 24.

Availability

The new products will be available through HyperX's network of retail and e-tail outlets as follows:

HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (HyperX Red Switch) Available in Oct. at $109.99 MSRP

HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (HyperX Aqua Switch) Available in Q1 2020 at $109.99 MSRP

HyperX Cloud Flight S Wireless Gaming Headset Available in Q1 2020 at $199.99 MSRP

HyperX Pulsefire Dart Wireless Gaming Mouse Available in Sept. at $99.99 MSRP

HyperX ChargePlay Base Qi Wireless Charger Available in Sept. at $59.99 MSRP

1 Per key RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software

2 Tested at 50% volume no LED

3 Qi wireless charger sold separately

4 Tested on default lighting. Battery life varies based on usage and computing conditions

5 Included AC Adapter supports 2 devices up to 10W per pad (up to 15W total when charging 2 devices) your device may have additional charging limitations

