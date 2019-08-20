Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company Forendo Pharma commences Phase 1b study of its drug candidate FOR-6219

STOCKHOLM - August 20, 2019. Karolinska Development (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that its portfolio company Forendo Pharma has initiated dosing in a Phase 1b clinical study with the aim to demonstrate Proof of Mechanism for FOR-6219 - a drug candidate intended for the treatment of endometriosis.

Endometriosis is a chronic condition that affects up to 10 per cent of women in reproductive age and causes repeated pain symptoms, infertility and impaired quality of life. Currently available treatments have limitations in efficacy or cause harmful side effects due to estrogen depletion. FOR-6219 is a HSD17B1 inhibitor aiming to reduce estrogen production locally in the endometriosis lesions.

In the Phase 1b study, FOR-6219 will be administered to healthy premenopausal women to explore its effect on the endometrium by measuring changes in endometrial thickness and endometrial estrogen levels. In addition to these local effects, systemic hormone levels will be measured. The study will also provide further safety and tolerability data.

"A positive outcome of this important Phase 1b study would further strengthen the hypothesis that Forendo Pharma's lead drug candidate has potential to transform the treatment of endometriosis, based on its unique ability to selectively inhibit local estrogen production", said Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.



